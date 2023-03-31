ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George woman is recovering from a bullet wound in the hospital after being accidentally shot by her neighbor who was allegedly under the influence last Friday.

According to court documents, Christina Wilmot called 911 on Friday, March 24, and told dispatch that she had been struck by a bullet when she was in the restroom. St. George investigators determined that Wilmot’s neighbor, Axel Lelacheur, 29, had been reloading his firearm when it accidentally discharged and went through the wall shared by both tenants, striking Wilmot.

Lelacheur was booked into the Washington County Jail on Tuesday, March 28, for reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; discharge of firearm or weapon in city limits, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Officers who entered Lelacheur’s apartment reportedly saw two powder revolvers on the couch without a cylinder. They later found a six-shot cylinder on a chair with only five chambers loaded, and on the wall directly across the chair was a hole about 1 cm in length, according to the affidavit.

Lelacheur allegedly told officers that, prior to the incident, he had loaded the revolver and pulled the hammer back. However, the hammer did not click back to half position and instead snapped forward abruptly, causing the revolver to discharge, penetrating through the wall and striking Wilmot.

The bullet struck Wilmot in her left torso and pierced her pancreas, liver and stomach, according to the affidavit. Wilmot’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

“Her injuries were significant and will require a lifestyle change for her moving forward,” officials said.

There were reportedly empty beer cans and a whisky bottle found around the apartment. Lelacheur admitted to law enforcement that he had been drinking alcohol for a few hours before the incident. The probable cause documents state his breath alcohol content was 0.075.