St. George woman arrested in Arizona for aggravated DUI, active warrants

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – A 37-year-old St. George woman was arrested in Arizona for aggravated DUI with license suspended.

On Friday, June 2, deputies said they noticed a red vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 91 near milepost 12 in Arizona.

Deputies found that Kimberly Louise Isherwood was reportedly driving 74 mph in a 35 mph zone.

After deputies pulled Isherwood over, they asked her for her required documents but deputies said she handed them a state ID.

When asked for her driver’s license, Isherwood said she did not have one, according to deputies.

Deputies said they checked Isherwood’s record and found that a suspended license and two arrest warrants.

Deputies asked Isherwood to step out of her car and said they could smell the “odor of intoxicating substances” and noticed her speech was slurred.

Isherwood’s car was subsequently searched and deputies said they found a rolled marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door.

Isherwood was booked into Mesquite Jail and charged with aggravated DUI with license suspended, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and two active arrest warrants.

