ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year.

Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count of computer crimes exceeding $1,500 and less than $5,000 (third degree felony), and two counts of theft by deception (Class A misdemeanor).

Police say Jacobson gained access to the victim’s Venmo account in December 2021, allegedly making several unauthorized transactions to an account under the name “Rosie Conners.” Police say information from Venmo and Jacobson’s bank, the money transferred from the “Conners” account went to Jacobson’s bank account.

According to the charging documents, Jacobson used the Venmo account five times over the course of five days. She allegedly transferred a total amount of $2,925.

In two other instances, Jacobson allegedly used a mobile deposit application to deposit stolen checks from her former employer. A police affidavit said Jacobson forged her former employer’s signature on the stolen checks and cashed it through the application.

Jacobson reportedly deposited the first check on the last day of February in 2022 and the second one on the first day of March. Both checks were reportedly for the amount of $1,200.

Police say Jacobson also had two warrants out for her arrest for misdemeanors and infractions including speeding in a school zone, driving without insurance or license, and failing to stay within a single lane.