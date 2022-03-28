ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The renovation of the St. George, Utah Temple is nearing completion.

Construction has been going on for a little over two years, and crews are working to finish the upgrade on the pioneer-era temple. Some of these changes include:

A new addition on the west and north side of the temple being added

Painting and improvements to the grounds

Smart weather irrigation system installation

Structural reinforcement of the temple’s stone foundation

An upgrade to the mechanical and electrical systems

Maple and poplar millwork being added

“The thing that I’m most proud of is, I think, the teams that have worked together — both contractor, architect, engineers — being able to collaborate and to make something this challenging work. said Eric Jamison, project manager of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “It’s just an honor to be able to work on a house of the Lord.”

Located in Southern Utah, the St. George Temple was dedicated in 1877. It was the first temple to be completed in Utah and is the oldest operating temple in the Church of Jesus Christ.

