ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George family is working to raise money for their three-year-old son, Zion who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is in need of treatments. But they’re staying hopeful saying positivity and faith are keeping their family strong.

Zion is a happy toddler, who’s recently been diagnosed with cancer.

“Seeing him like this where he’s not energetic and not running around and you know not making everybody else laugh, he was always trying to make everybody happy, it’s tough, and you know hopefully, we’ll get our baby back soon,” says Baillie Vaitohi.

His mother, Baillie says on March 29th after finding bruising on Zion’s body, they took him to the pediatrician.

“And his pediatrician wanted to do some blood tests but at the last minute he kind of felt his spleen and his liver and found out they were enlarged,” she says.

That night, Baillie says they drove to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“After about 22 hours, me and my husband were looking at the clock and it felt like it had been at least a week because so much information was being thrown at us, it felt like a whole new vocabulary,” she says.

The Vaitohi’s say they are now driving over 500 miles weekly, for Zion’s chemotherapy treatments and they expect that will go o for the next 8 months.

That’s why Baillie’s brothers say they started a GoFundMe with hopes to lessen the burden of fuel and lodging.

“We’re not the people that really accept donations and charity and stuff, we’re normally the people that try to give it, so being on the opposite end of that…. I honestly can’t even explain it.”

Baillie says she’s grateful and it’s helping her family stay positive amid one of the most challenging times in their lives.

“If he doesn’t make it I don’t want his last time to be sad, you know, so we always try to keep it really positive.”

