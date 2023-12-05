ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A flight surgeon from St. George was identified as one of the eight servicemen killed after a U.S. CV-22 Osprey crashed off the shore of Yakushima Island in Japan in November.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, was a residency-trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Maj. Spendlove served this nation with honor, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Spendlove was aboard the Osprey that took off from the Yokota Air Base on a routine training mission. Air Force officials have not disclosed what caused the fatal crash. For several days following the crash, teams from the United States and Japan performed search and rescue efforts for the crew members.

According to the Air Force Special Operations Command, the remains of three Airmen have been recovered and the remains of three other Airmen have been located and crews are in the process of recovery. Two Airmen have not yet been located and are believed to not have survived the crash.

Also on board the Osprey were:

Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota

Maj. Luke A Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California

Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York

Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida

Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia

Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and peers of all who are impacted by this mishap and loss of life,” said Air Force Special Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind in a press release on Tuesday. “In times like these, where service to our nation is not just a personal commitment but also a legacy woven into the fabric of our families, the depth of sorrow is immeasurable.”

The Air Force Special Operations Command said crews will transition from a rescue operation to a recovery operation to recover all remains and aircraft debris.