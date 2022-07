ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A video shows a sinkhole nearly swallowing a car in St. George, Monday evening during heavy rain.

A break in the water line caused the sinkhole to form.

The video below is courtesy of Clayton Ashcraft:

St. George police confirm that 800 East to 900 East is closed for at least the night due to the sinkhole.

The driver of the car whose car is stuck did not have any injuries from the incident.