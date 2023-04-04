Jason Fierro, 26, a suspect in an armed burglary in St. George (Courtesy of St. George Police Department)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police have put out an alert that they are actively looking for a suspect in connection with a business burglary where he is accused of firing a gun multiple times.

Police said the suspect’s name is Jason Fierro, 26. Fierro is described as weighing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 235 pounds. He reportedly has tattoos on his left forearm.

St. George Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt/hoodie, black shorts, tennis shoes and carrying a camo backpack. He could also be carrying a very large green hiking backpack. Officers warn he is known to change clothing regularly, so he may have changed clothes since this description.

Officers say Fierro is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If anyone in the public sees Fierro, they are asked to call 911 immediately and reference St. George Police Department Incident 23P008491.

St. George Police said they would update the public as necessary.