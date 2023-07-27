ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — “Mr. Rubio-Quintana was the leader of one of the most prolific and sophisticated drug trafficking organizations in Southern Utah,” the US Attorney’s Office claimed. He was sentenced Thursday to prison and deportation.

Angel Rubio-Quintana, 42, was sentenced to serve just over 10 years in federal prison for 16 federal counts, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana; conspiracy to launder money; distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine; possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and unlawful reentry of a previously removed alien.

Law enforcement said that Rubio-Quintana, along with 16 co-conspirators, obtained narcotics from individuals in Mexico, and then distributed them throughout the local community. The group then allegedly sent the money back to Mexico.

“Mr. Rubio-Quintana’s actions jeopardized the safety of the St. George community,” U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah said in a news release. “Not only did he distribute dangerous narcotics, but he also took advantage of naïve young people convincing them to join in his conspiracy. We appreciate the efforts of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation and in removing this harm from our communities.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the investigation, authorities seized thousands of fentanyl pills and over three kilograms of methamphetamine. As part of his plea deal, Rubio-Quintana agreed to forfeit $23,666.

“The community in Southern Utah can now feel safer knowing Mr. Rubio-Quintana was sentenced to a long time in prison,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI. “As the head of a drug trafficking organization, Rubio-Quintana was responsible for importing deadly drugs into St. George and other areas in the Western United States.”

According to Gibson, Rubio-Quintano even recruited young members of the community, including his own teenage son, to participate in the local drug trade.

Following his sentence in federal prison, Rubio-Quintano will be deported back to Mexico. According to court documents, he was here illegally and was previously deported before coming back to the States and starting his drug ring.

“This sentence and this prosecution ensure that he will never be back in this community. it protects the community from his further conduct,” Stephen Dent, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah said.