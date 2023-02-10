ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The users of Yelp have named a St. George restaurant as the most romantic eatery in all of Utah just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cliffside Restaurant, located on Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George, is described as a New American and seafood restaurant, according to Yelp. The restaurant is open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, and their hours are available on their website.

While Yelp has not released its methodology on how it chose each restaurant, it appears Utahns agree with the website’s findings, as Cliffside is already booked solid for lunch and dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Dorothy Heers, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Tom, and her daughter and son-in-law, said the restaurant is about to celebrate its ninth anniversary, and she’s very grateful for the support from her patrons. Literally built on the edge of a cliff, Heers said the atmosphere of the restaurant comes from its beautiful views overlooking St. George with views extending out to Zion National Park on a clear day.

“We’re really passionate about making sure our guests have a great experience,” said Dorothy Heers. “Our food is kind of across the board. We call it comfort food with a twist. We always have a chef’s cut and a seafood special every night.

Tom Heers said he stumbled upon the location for Cliffside in a Craigslist listing in 2013. The restaurant is also part of the Inn on the Cliff. While the Heers’ background was in hotels, the family teamed up with Utah Valley University Culinary Arts Institute chef Peter Sproul to help design the kitchen and create the menu. The restaurant opened for its first diners in 2014.

Since then, the restaurant has racked up awards. So has the hotel.

Tom Heers said the family hadn’t intended to get into the restaurant business, but it’s turned out to be a great blessing.

“It’s been really fun,” he said. “You don’t really hear that about the restaurant business, but for us, it has been.”

Dorothy Heers said diners should try the chili-glazed salmon, which is Cliffside’s most popular dish. Coming in second place? Their homemade lemon-limeade.

Diners on Valentine’s Day will be treated to a special menu, which is being finalized this weekend and will be released on Cliffside’s social media pages. Couples on Valentine’s Day and the day before (Monday, Feb. 13), will receive roses at their tables during their meals.

The restaurant is currently rated four stars out of five based on 727 reviews on Yelp.

