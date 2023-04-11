Police ask for help locating man who reportedly stole from an elderly woman at Walmart. (Courtesy of St. George Police Department)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The St. George Police Department is asking for help locating a man who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman while shopping at Walmart.

Police say the suspect took a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse in Walmart while she was wearing it. He then allegedly used the card in the wallet to make his purchases while she was still in the store.

“We have talked with you about keeping your purse on your person and this female did that. Unfortunately the suspect was still able to reach in and take her wallet,” police said in a post on social media.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information to call the police and use incident number 23P009444 to reference the case.

“Remember to be alert and aware of your surroundings. Thank you for your help!!” the post stated.

St. George Police can be reached at 435-627-4300.