ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Officers responded Sunday to a threat of bombs being placed in every mall in Utah, according to St. George Police.

On Oct. 8, shortly after 11 a.m., the manager of the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George reportedly received an email stating a bomb had been placed in the mall and in every mall in Utah.

Mall security searched the area, but found nothing suspicious, police said.

The Washington County Bomb Squad also responded to the mall, along with three bomb dogs, to perform a sweep.

Police said the mall was closed for around an hour after the scheduled open time while the search was done. “Again nothing was found,” St. George Police said. “We have been made aware that several Jewish Centers in northern Utah and others have received similarly worded emails.”

The Red Cliff Mall has since reopened.

“We would like to thank all those involved for their cooperation, especially Intermountain Health Bomb Dog and their handlers,” St. George Police stated. “We do no believe this to be a creditable threat.”

No further information is available at this time.