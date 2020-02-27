St. George police looking for missing 18-year-old man, possibly headed to West Valley City

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man they say has not been seen since mid-February.

Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy was last seen in St. George on the night of February 15. Police said the man has been diagnosed with a mental health condition and could be easily manipulated.

On the night he disappeared, Perry-McCoy was wearing a white hoodie, jeans, and white Converse shoes. He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown hair.

Police said the man could be in the West Valley City area.

If anyone has seen Perry-McCoy or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference case #20P004262.

