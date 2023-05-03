ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Officers found a man accused of stealing from several plumbing supply stores hiding in the trees.

Jayme L. Patterson, 45, from Nevada, was arrested on 3 counts of burglary, one count of theft, and one count of failure to stop at the command of police, all third-degree felonies.

On May 1, St. George Police officers said they were responding to a business burglary at a plumbing supply store when they received a second dispatch call. The second report was of another plumbing supply store with its front door broken out. Then, they received a third call and found that a third store had its front door shattered as well.

Officers put out an “Attempt to Locate” for a car or truck that possibly had a large amount of plumbing equipment in it. A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy located a van on River Road and attempted to stop it. According to the St. George Police Dept., the driver, later identified as Patterson, jumped out of the moving van and fled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

St. George Police set up a containment, and with the help of a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter, they located Patterson hiding in a tree near I-15. They took him into custody, and reportedly recovered approximately $2,730 worth of stolen property.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Patterson has a criminal history of Robbery, Burglary, Battery, Grand Larceny Auto, Forgery, Possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as transferring and being in possession of stolen property.