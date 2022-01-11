St. George Police controlling traffic after long COVID testing lines

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – More than 6,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 just in the last week at the Nomi site on Tech Ridge Drive in St. George, according to leaders from the Utah Department of Health.

It’s the busiest week on record since officials opened the site in August of last year.

“Unfortunately there have been long lines, you can try going earlier in the day, generally the lines are shorter the earlier in the morning, also please pre-register online, that makes it a lot faster for you and everybody behind you,” says Dr. June Steely, the Medical Director of Nomi Health.

The Tech Ridge site closed Monday after staff couldn’t keep up with the demand. Early Tuesday, St. George Police are taking control after intense traffic, closing the East entrance of the testing site.

“So what you’re going to do, like this black car you’re going to follow this road around, kay and we’re going to pan around and show you, and you’re going to continue on and you’re actually going to enter on what used to be the runway of the old airport,” says Officer Tiffany Mitchell of the St. George Police Department.

This is the only free testing site in Washington County open daily.

“On average we’re doing about 1,100 tests per day,” says Dr. Steely.

There’s one other state-run location open one day a week in Hurricane, but officials say they don’t forsee opening another site anytime soon.

Officials are asking for patience during this high demand for testing.

To register an appointment, click here.

You can also call 801-783-1829.