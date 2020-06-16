St. George pharmacist says he scared off burglars with concealed carry gun

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — Four California men are behind bars after police say the group burglarized a St. George pharmacy in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Steve Kirkland, the owner and pharmacist of Siena’s Pharmacy at 1664 S Dixie Drive, tells ABC4 News he was working late in the break room at the back of the building when he heard several loud noises shortly before 3 a.m.

“I took my headphones out and could hear something moving around. I thought, ‘Is there somebody in here?'” Kirkland said. “Then I heard another crack and realized someone was trying to get in the door.”

Surveillance footage shows three men armed with crowbars who broke one of the front doors at the location, according to police.

Kirkland said he peeked around the corner and saw someone at the door, so he grabbed his concealed carry firearm and dialed 911. A group of men allegedly moved towards the safe a few feet from the pharmacist, who said they were unaware he was standing directly behind them.

“I was pointing this gun at this dude’s head, and I’m on this 911 call. I’m thinking, ‘How do you guys not see me? Every light in this place is on,'” Kirkland said.

The owner said he yelled loudly, scaring off the three men who drove away with a fourth male, the driver, without incident. Kirkland quickly provided dispatch with information that included the vehicle’s make and model.

St. George police officer Tiffany Atkin tells ABC4 News the police department collaborated with both Washington City police and Dixie State University police, who began stationing themselves at exits along I-15.

“We also sent officers to other pharmacies in the area because if they’re going to hit one, chances are they’re gonna hit multiple,” Atkin said. “It has happened before with people coming from out of state, so we’re prepared and we’re serious about protecting our businesses and our citizens.”

According to Atkin, a Washington City police officer stationed at Exit 10 conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Washington City after finding a vehicle with individuals who matched the suspects’ descriptions.

“When he makes contact at the vehicle, he smells marijuana. St. George officers respond to back him on that traffic stop,” Atkin said. “We have another officer from St. George who responds to the pharmacy, watches video, gets a description of tools used to break in and the males’ clothing, which matches up with the four individuals that the Washington City officer has stopped.”

Police took all four men into custody, booking them into the Purgatory Correctional Facility shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Dequan Hamilton, John Davis, Randy Johnson of Anaheim, California, and Donovan Moore of Compton, California, are each facing third degree felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief as well as a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

Hamilton is also facing a Class A misdemeanor count of drug possession. Police determined Moore had a warrant for his arrest from out of state.

“We have a business owner who obviously carries and is responsible with that and now safe,” Atkin said. “Our suspects are in custody safely and our officers all went home safe, so overall it was a good day.”