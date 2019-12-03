St. George man missing nearly a month

ST.GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in St. George are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man that was last seen November 14th.

Juan J. Guzman, 56, is a white male with brown hair and a medium complexion. He is 5’11” and 200 pounds.

Police say there is a possibility that he has left the country. They say his family is worried about him due to health concerns.

Anyone with information on where Juan might be is asked to call police at 435-627-4300 referencing case number 19P029526.

