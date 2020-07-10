St. George man killed roommate and fled in victim’s car, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of killing his roommate before fleeing across state lines in the victim’s car.

Joshua Anthony Huntsman, 24, was apprehended by officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department in northern California early Wednesday afternoon, according to police. He is in custody after being booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder and second-degree felony theft and issued a no-bail warrant for Huntsman’s arrest earlier this week.

The St. George Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 300 East and 700 South at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday to conduct a welfare check for the victim, identified as 62-year-old Gary Hall.

After Hall had failed to show up for work at Denny’s, his supervisor arrived at his apartment to check on him and called police when she noticed his car was missing and no one had answered at the front door, authorities said.

“They cared about him,” SGPD officer Tiffany Atkin said. “They knew his behaviors and his habits. That’s why they knew something was wrong.”

Atkin said Hall was found dead inside the apartment he and Huntsman shared.

Investigators are not yet releasing any information regarding his death and the suspicious evidence found on scene but said there was enough information to quickly determine it was a homicide.

Police believed Huntsman had fled in Hall’s vehicle and sent out an “attempt to locate” alert with a description of the vehicle, which allowed police in northern California to spot the suspect.

Huntsman is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Santa Rosa, California on Friday at 1:30 p.m.