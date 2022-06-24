ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after police say he brutally beat his coworker when the two started fighting over who could “frame” better.

Luis Gustavo Figueroa-Flores, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication.

On June 18, shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to reports of two individuals outside in the parking area of a complex fighting, arrest records state.

Witnesses also told police they heard the victim screaming about five minutes before they came outside and found him bleeding from the face and head.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was able to provide the names of the two people he had been drinking with when an argument ensued.

The victim said he and his two coworkers, Figueroa-Flores and another man were drinking beers at his house. The three work together doing framing.

The victim stated the fight started because they were arguing about who could frame better than the other and Luis then began hitting the victim.

A few hours later around 4:00 a.m., a second 911 call came in from the family of the victim who told the police Figueroa-Flores was at their home.

After returning home from the hospital, the family member found Figueroa-Flores sleeping on their couch.

Police responded and found Figueroa-Flores lying in the back seat of the victim’s car.

Figueroa-Flores was covered in blood with no apparent injuries, police say.

When interviewed by police, Figueroa-Flores stated that he thought there was a fight but he could not remember.

He was booked into Purgatory Jail.