St.George man allegedly shoots person at park, flees from police

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a 20-year-old man and his group of friends, Wednesday.

According to arresting documents, 18-year-old Ryan Pringle was taken into custody after allegedly striking a man with a bullet during a verbal altercation on May 16.

Officers with St.George PD tell ABC4, that on May 16, their team was dispatched to Mathis Park on a reported weapons offense. When the officers arrived on scene they met with witnesses and learned that there were several people in the park that appeared to have been fighting.

As officers further investigated the scene, officials learned witnesses heard several gunshots come from the direction of where the people were fighting, and they all fled the area before STGPD arrived.

“Officers canvassed the area and discovered the area inside the park where the shooting took place. This was based on spent bullet casings and bloodstain evidence located in the park,” a court affidavit reads.

Detectives say six spent casings from a 9MM handgun as well as five projectiles were located in the grass in the middle of the park within close proximity.

While the officers were investigating this crime scene, they were then contacted by the on-duty officer at an area hospital who advised them of a vehicle that pulled into the ER driveway.

According to the on-duty officer at the hospital, three young adult males were inside who were assisting a fourth into the ER. This fourth male had a gunshot wound to the small of his back.

Court documents tell ABC4, as the party involved received treatment, officers interviewed the victim.

“[The victim] used to hang out with Ryan Pringle… [The victim] learned that Ryan Pringle was involved with using and dealing drugs, so he cut ties with Ryan which resulted in some animosity between them,” court documents add.

After conducting an interview with the victim and his family, officers began searching for the alleged suspect.

On May 19, patrol officers located Pringle during a traffic stop. As officers spoke with Pringle, he allegedly provided false information as to his identity and then fled from the scene. As the suspect fled, officers quickly caught up and then apprehended him, according to arresting documents.

“Ryan was then transported to the hospital for injuries he claimed were related to the altercation at the park,” officials add.

As detectives spoke with Pringle regarding the altercation, he “gave numerous conflicting statements” and “several lies and inconsistencies.”

According to the St.George Police Department, 18-year-old Ryan Pringle currently is facing charges for aggravated assault and four counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

“Due to the severity of this crime and several victims as a result, [St.George Police Department] is requesting that Ryan Pringle remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing,” arresting documents conclude.