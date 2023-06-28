ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George man is facing several felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after he allegedly uploaded over 30 videos and images to a cloud-based storage system.

According to the St. George Police Department, James Edgar Conner, 36, downloaded several videos and images of girls, all of whom were under the age of 17 and some appearing as young as 10 years old. Police also allege Conner had hidden a camera in his bathroom, where he filmed three unsuspecting girls and owned a “childlike sex doll.”

Police say they were tipped off of Conner’s alleged actions when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted them about an account in Washington County.

The tip claimed nine images allegedly depicting child sex abuse were uploaded to a cloud-based storage system. The St. George Police Department was reportedly able to track the account, saying it belonged to Conner. According to the booking affidavit, there were also eight videos uploaded by Conner’s alleged account between March and April 2023.

Police apprehended Conner outside of his St. George home, where he was taken into custody for questioning.

Conner allegedly admitted to police that he searched the web for young teens when looking for pornography to download. He also allegedly admitted to placing a hidden camera in his bathroom to record female friends who would come over to his house.

“[Conner] said he knew of one female in the recording but said he was not aware of who the other two females would be,” reported St. George Police Department.

A search warrant on Conner’s residence reportedly uncovered a childlike sex doll that had different outfits. While speaking with police, Conner said he could understand how someone could look at the doll and believe it to depict a young teen and not an adult, according to the booking affidavit.

The search warrant also allegedly found additional images and videos on Conner’s cloud storage.

Conner was booked into the Washington County Purgatory where he faces 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three Class A misdemeanor counts of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment, and one Class A misdemeanor of possession of a child sex doll.