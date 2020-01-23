1  of  2
Live Now
House impeachment in the Senate trial of Pres. Donald J. Trump. Watch 6pm News Live Now

St. George K-9 ‘Emma’ helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15

Southern Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – With the help of St. George Police K-9 officers, Arizona deputies recovered nearly 300 pounds of illegal drugs and arrested a 30-year-old man from Sandy during a traffic stop on I-15 this week.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the drugs have a combined street value of approximately $3,696,720.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Akin told ABC4 News Arizona deputies requested their K-9 Emma at milepost 21 on northbound I-15 near Beaver Dam/Littlefield around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police said they pulled over the driver, Logan Lewis Pederson, for being on his phone. The reason for the search? Pederson avoided eye contact with them and seemed extremely nervous.

Law enforcement says K-9 Emma quickly alerted them to the presence of narcotics, which law enforcement believes were headed north.

“We believe that the final destination was probably going to be the Salt Lake area, which obviously impacts all of Utah, “Atkin said. “So we’re happy that they didn’t make it to that destination.”

Atkin says it was a huge success for them. During the search, K-9 Emma and deputies uncovered:

  • six 1-gallon jugs of liquid methamphetamine, weighing 66 pounds
  • six bricks of cocaine weighing 13.2 pounds
  • 2.2 pounds of ecstasy
  • 1,000 packages of THC-infused candy weighing 206 pounds

Pederson was arrested and charged with dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug Possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs, all felonies. Pederson was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

“We love that we get to work with different agencies in the surrounding areas and be able to take drugs off the streets,” Atkin said. “Well done, by everybody.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15"

Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face"

Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond"

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut"

Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster"

Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son"
More Video News

Don't Miss