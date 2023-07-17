ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Ahead of the weekend, the City of St. George issued its first Orange Alert day of the year to help the grid manage power demand by conserving.

The alert came on Friday, July 14 as temperatures continued to rise throughout Utah and the southwest United States. On Saturday, temperatures in St. George peaked at 111 degrees before rising to 114 on Sunday and Monday.

During an orange alert, residents and businesses are asked to reduce the amount of energy they use during the peak hours of the day in order to reduce strain on the power grid. The highest demand on the grid happens between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., which during this time residents should consider the following:

Do not use the oven.

Avoid using the dishwasher.

Avoid washing clothes in the washer and dryer.

Avoid opening and closing doors to the outside.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

St. George Energy and Water Department Manager Rene Fleming said the alert is based on temperature forecast and projected demand on the system locally and regionally.

Aside from an Orange Alert, St. George could also issue a Green Alert or a Red Alert for energy conservation.

During a Green Alert, residents are encouraged to set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use a fan to move the air around. Closing drapes and blinds, especially on south- and west-facing windows, can help keep houses cool and save power.

Under a Red Alert, St. George residents are asked to conserve energy as much as possible. Avoid using large electric appliances during peak hours, raise the temperature on the thermostat, turn off pool pumps, and avoid charging electric vehicles.

While temperatures will cool off slightly in the coming days, St. George is still expected to hit temperatures above 100 degrees with another heatwave expected near the end of the week.