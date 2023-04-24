ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A gas station employee in St. George was arrested after being accused of filming a 17-year-old girl with his cell phone while she was using the bathroom over the weekend.

Lucas Gorgoglione, 20, faces a third-degree felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and a class A misdemeanor charge of voyeurism with concealed electronic equipment.

The teen reported noticing she was being recorded by a cell phone from the bathroom stall next to the one she was using. According to the teen, she saw the back camera of the phone was facing her from underneath the stall and grabbed it from the suspect.

Once she had possession of the phone, she reportedly deleted the video and called the police. The teen said she was afraid to leave the bathroom stall because she believed the suspect was waiting for her to leave.

When officers arrived, the teen handed the phone over. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and reported seeing the teen go into the women’s bathroom and a man in jeans and what appeared to be the gas station’s employee shirt, later identified as Gorgoglione, follow shortly after. After a couple of minutes, police said Gorgoglione left the women’s bathroom but stayed near the restrooms and appeared to be stocking toiletries in the men’s bathroom.

According to booking documents, Gorgoglione’s boss called him to prove the phone given to the officer was his. Officers said the phone rang showing Gorgoglione’s boss’ name on the caller ID. Police attempted to locate Gorgoglione at the gas station, but his car was reportedly no longer in the parking lot.

Officers confronted Gorgolione at his reported residence and asked to speak to him. Police documents say police took Gorgolione into custody without incident and Gorgoglione requested to have a lawyer present.

Gorgolione was booked into the Washington County Jail.