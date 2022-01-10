St. George COVID-19 testing site shut down due to higher-than-expected demand

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Earlier today, the Tech Ridge COVID-19 testing site in St. George was shut down temporarily due to a greater than expected turnout.

Those currently in line are expected to have a wait time of four to five hours and may not even get tested today due to a shortage of testing kits.

The Tech Ridge testing site is the only COVID-19 testing location in Washington County. Police officials are recommending that those within the area who need to be tested go to one of the open testing locations in Hurricane or Cedar City.

The Tech Ridge testing site is expected to be open during its normal hours (7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.) as of tomorrow. The St. George Police Department has announced that they will be on scene to help direct traffic if tomorrow’s lineup looks anything like today’s.

For updates on the situation, follow the St. George Police Department on Facebook.