St. George cardiovascular nurse tests positive for COVID-19

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – A registered cardiovascular nurse from Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George announced she contracted COVID-19 this week, making the one of the nearly 40 confirmed patients in Southwest Utah to test positive for the virus as of Friday afternoon.

Kimball Fairbanks, of St. George, said she found out earlier this week she tested positive for the virus after getting tested last Friday.

A mother of two young daughters ages 18 months and 4 years old, Fairbanks described the many challenges healthcare workers face around the country during this difficult time. She’s had to be furloughed from work and away from her family for two weeks.

Fairbanks said it’s likely, although hard to confirm, if she contracted the virus from one of her patients at Dixie Regional. She said she started to notice COVID-19 symptoms a few days after her shift last Tuesday.

“People come in right now, and lots of people are testing positive, so probably,” Fairbanks said. “I kind of felt like I got hit by a train, but I think I just have really mild symptoms. I feel like I have a head cold combined with the flu, but overall something that feels decently manageable, so that’s good.”

The nurse of two years specializes on a cardiovascular floor, but she said that now her colleagues are mainly focusing on COVID-19 patients and gearing up for the pandemic.

Kimball said she will likely be approved to go back to work on April 8th, when she’ll be able to see her two daughters again.