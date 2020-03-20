St. George Animal Shelter encourages appointment-only adoptions, limits visits

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – St. George Animal Shelter is taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at its facilities.

Shelter officials announced in accordance with CDC guidelines of social distancing, all animal adoptions and all animal viewing areas will be by appointment only. Further measures taken include cancelling or suspending all solo and group volunteering, school meet and greet tours, and any visitation unless deemed necessary through at least March 31st.

Service officers will be spending more time with the shelter’s animals during the next couple weeks, according to officials.

“While we try and keep our albums updated on a normal basis, we will be extra prudent in the coming weeks to update our albums with current adoptable animals so everyone can see who is available and waiting for their forever home,” shelter officials wrote in their Facebook group. “We will begin updating the album as we have had lots of dogs come available for adoption over the last few days.”

If you are interested in adopting an animal, all pet meets will be done by appointment only and by calling 435-627-4350. Staff ask that only serious adoption inquiries are made for pet meet and greet and adoption at this time.

