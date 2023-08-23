ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The St. George Regional Airport is closed because of flooding, according to the St. George Police Department on Facebook.

All flights are reportedly being diverted.

The St. George Police Department said that they are expecting more rain, and to avoid the area.

“Remember, turn around, and don’t drown,” SGPD stated in their post.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you are nearby, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle, the National Weather Service reports.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.