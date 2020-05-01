Splash pads, pools, and recreation center to reopen in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The City of St. George announced it will reopen many of its recreational facilities that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The facilities set to open include:

All City splash pads (May 1)

St. George City Pool on 700 South (May 2)

St. George Recreation Center (May 4)

Sand Hollow Aquatic Center is undergoing a reconstruction of its roof. The facility is expected to reopen later in May.

“Listening to the medical experts has always been and will continue to drive our decision-making methods regarding the city facilities we reopen,” said St. George Mayor Jon Pike. “After consultation with Dr. Blodgett of Southwest Utah Public Health Department and the guidance of our state-level officials, we decided it was appropriate to open these facilities with additional safety measures taken.”

Precautionary safety measures include altered hours of operation and adjusted capacity limits. Pool restrictions can be found here. Recreation Center guidelines can be found here.

“Safety is our top priority moving forward,” said Leisure Services Director Shane McAffee. “That said, we ask for your cooperation and patience as we reopen facilities such as the City Pool in which our capacity will be limited.”

More information: www.sgcity.org