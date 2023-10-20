HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an accident early Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

Crews responded to the accident, which took place on Parkview Dr. and 360 North, at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said the vehicle did not roll, but instead crashed into a rock wall.

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

“All the air bags on the vehicle deployed and the two occupants were wearing seatbelts,” officials said.

Both individuals in the car were taken to the St. George Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

Hurricane City Police also responded to the scene.

“Seat belts played a significant factor in this incident, and we want to remind everyone to always wear your seat belts,” officials said.

No further information is available at this time.