CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were arrested Sunday morning on drug possession charges after the car they were traveling in was speeding near Cedar City.

Around 6:43 a.m., an officer noticed a car driving on I-15 at an extremely high rate of speed,” court records state. An officer estimated the car’s speed to have been going 110 mph in an 80 mph zone. As the officer went to get a reading on how fast the car was traveling, he observed the car brake extremely hard.

When officers stopped the car, the driver, Cesar Najera, 24, explained that he did not have a driver’s license. The passenger in the backseat, Marley Muniz, 18, told officers that she did not have a driver’s license either.

During the traffic stop, officers became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the car, a probable cause document states.

Officers found several items of drug paraphernalia in the car including 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, eight blue pills marked with “M30,” that are presumed to be fentanyl, and marijuana.

Najera and Muniz both face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, and other misdemeanor charges related to drug possession.