Southwest Utah sees fourth death due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SOUTHWEST UTAH (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) has reported its fourth death of a patient who contracted COVID-19.

Public health officials said the male resident, who was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions, died Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services

SWUPHD is now confirming 255 total cases according to 4 p.m. Tuesday, which include:

19 new cases

160 recovered (11 new)

3 currently hospitalized

9,711 tests performed (as of last report received, may not be current)