Southwest Utah sees fourth death due to COVID-19

SOUTHWEST UTAH (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) has reported its fourth death of a patient who contracted COVID-19.
Public health officials said the male resident, who was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions, died Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services
SWUPHD is now confirming 255 total cases according to 4 p.m. Tuesday, which include:
- 19 new cases
- 160 recovered (11 new)
- 3 currently hospitalized
- 9,711 tests performed (as of last report received, may not be current)
- Washington County: 214 (16 new)
- Iron County: 35 (3 new)
- Kane County: 3
- Beaver County: 0
- Garfield County: 3