Southwest Utah reports third resident death due to COVID-19

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) announced Tuesday a third resident has died at a local hospital after battling COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon while providing an update on coronavirus cases throughout the five-county district.

“We are saddened to announce the death of one of our residents who passed away May 3rd in a local hospital. The patient was a male over age 50 who had COVID-19 along with other underlying health conditions. Out of respect for family privacy, we will not be releasing any further details regarding this case,” officials wrote on the SWUPHD Facebook page.

As of May 5th, SWUPHD is reporting 121 total confirmed cases (4 new), including:

Washington County: 89 (4 new)

Iron County: 26

Kane County: 3

Beaver County: 0

Garfield County: 3

78 total recovered (1 new)

3 currently hospitalized

3 deaths* (3-26-20, 4-23-20, 5-3-20)

6,931 tests performed (as of last report received)

