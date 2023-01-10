HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.

Melissa Miner, 40, is facing four charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor.

Police noted in the affidavit that Miner was on pre-trial release and had at least three cases involving controlled substances pending in court. Police also served the four warrants the state courts had out for her when they were arresting her on Monday.

On July 1, 2022, Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a fatal crash on State Route 9 near 3900 West, the affidavit states. An investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata, of which Miner was the driver, was traveling west on SR 9 when it went outside its lane and collided with a Toyota pickup that was traveling east head-on. A Mazda SUV that was following the Toyota pickup then hit the two vehicles involved in the initial crash.

The driver of the Toyota pickup died at the scene from his injuries, according to the probable cause document. There were two other occupants in the pickup, but police did not report any other injuries in the affidavit.

Miner was transported to the Dixie Regional Medical Center for surgery. First responders reportedly found some white crystalline substance on her while they were treating her injuries. Miner later allegedly admitted to police that it was methamphetamine.

While doing an inventory of Miner’s vehicle, authorities also reportedly discovered what they believed to be drug paraphernalia. A urine test by the Utah State Toxicology Lab allegedly showed Miner had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system.

Miner is booked into the Washington County Corrections on the charges previously stated.