CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Southern Utah University announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Doug Knuth will be the Thunderbirds‘ new athletic director starting next January. He will replace Debbie Corum, who decided to retire last June after nearly 50 years of work in athletics.

“I am grateful to President Benson for the opportunity to join her team at Southern Utah University to support the university mission and work with loyal alumni and the Cedar City community to support our talented student athletes and coaches,” Knuth said. “I also want to thank Vice President Marvin Dodge and the search committee for their great work throughout the search process. This is a special time at SUU and I can’t wait to get started.”

In his 30 years of intercollegiate athletics experience, he served as the athletic director of the University of Nevada for nine years from 2013 to 2022, and before that, he was the senior associate athletic director for the University of Utah. During his time at the university, he reportedly doubled the Utes’ annual funds in five years.

“Doug has extensive experience as a leader in intercollegiate athletics,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “His focus on students and his coaching team is clear from the educational and professional opportunities he provides through his leadership and the accolades they have received. Doug has the drive to lead and grow Thunderbird Athletics while supporting the student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Knuth holds a master’s degree in business administration from Northwood University, a master’s degree in sports administration and facility management from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut.

Southern Utah University is home to 15 NCAA Division I athletics teams and has recently moved from the Big Sky to the Western Athletic Conference.