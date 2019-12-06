Southern Utah troopers find 40 lbs of meth, other drugs during stop on I-15

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers busted two drivers for hauling drugs on I-15 near Cedar City Friday.

At around 10:30 Friday morning troopers say they stopped the two drivers heading northbound for “equipment violations,” a tweet from UHP stated.

During the stop, a K9 was deployed and notified troopers that there may be narcotics in the vehicle.

Investigators say they found 40 pounds of meth in the lead car and two pounds of heroin and fentanyl pills in the other car.

The identity of the drivers was not released.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

What others are reading: