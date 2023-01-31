GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The search continues in Garfield County for a man who was reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Madsen disappeared last week after making a phone call and sending his friend a short video clip of him on a snowy mountain, which online users said could possibly be near Antimony. Mapleton City Police Department was able to “ping” Madsen’s phone, which led them to find a “possible coordinate in Garfield County.”

Deputies later located the man’s black Chevrolet Avalanche in the Dry Hollow area on Mount Dutton with assistance from Sevier and Iron Counties rescue teams, but Madsen himself was not found.

Piute and Garfield Search and Rescue members as well as deputies followed a trail of footprints believed to have been left by Madsen for several miles. However, they were forced to suspend the search on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 2:30 a.m. due to extreme weather conditions, the press release says.

At 10:30 a.m. the same day, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter along with Sevier County rescue teams joined the continued multi-agency search for Madsen.

“Low temperatures and high winds made visibility for the search extremely difficult,” said representatives from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. “The rough terrain and deep snow complicated travel throughout the area.”

The search for Madsen remains ongoing.

ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.