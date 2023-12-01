CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in the southeast corner might have been woken up in the middle of the night after a minor earthquake rattled the area around Cedar City early Friday morning, Dec. 1.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquake, which measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, struck just after midnight on Friday morning. The earthquake’s epicenter was about 17 miles south of Cedar City, near Kanarraville.

The earthquake was followed up by at least one aftershock which struck shortly after. According to UUSS, the aftershock was weaker, registering 2.6 in magnitude. No damage has been immediately reported as a result of the earthquake.

UUSS said the earthquake was widely felt in the areas around Cedar City and Hurricane. As of Friday morning, at least 150 people reported feeling the ground tremor.

Earthquakes in the area aren’t exactly uncommon, according to UUSS. There have been 21 earthquakes of at least 3.0 magnitude within 16 miles of Friday’s epicenter since 1962. Friday’s midnight earthquake also struck within 20 miles of the September 1992 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked Washington.

According to Michigan Tech University, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake is often felt by residents around the epicenter, but only causes minor damage – if any. It is estimated about half a million of these earthquakes strike yearly worldwide.

If you felt the earthquake on Friday morning, you can report you felt it by visiting the U.S. Geographical Survey website.