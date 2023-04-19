GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Reports of an alleged retaliation at a gas station sent a man back to jail hours after his release in Garfield County on Monday, April 17.

Samuel Bailey, 31, was initially arrested on Wednesday, April 12, after he left a cup filled with a substance, believed to be marijuana, at a gas station in Panguitch. The manager of the gas station told Garfield County deputies they wanted Bailey to be notified that he trespassed on the property, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they responded to the call and found Bailey. They said they informed him of the trespassing, and Bailey reportedly admitted that the cup of substance belonged to him. A few hours later, Bailey reportedly stole an air freshener from another store before returning to the gas station.

Responding deputies allegedly saw Bailey yelling at the gas station workers. According to the probable cause document, Bailey said he went back to the gas station to “make things right” with the manager. Authorities say Bailey spat at the window, yelled profanities at the workers, and threatened to hurt one of them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As a result, Bailey was booked into the Garfield County Jail on six charges including two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal trespass.

On Monday, April 17, Bailey was released from jail on an unsecured bond. Around 4 p.m. later that same day, deputies were dispatched to the same gas station in Panguitch on reports of Bailey threatening to hurt one of the employees.

A witness reportedly stated that Bailey walked over to the gas station and started yelling at them. The witness said that Bailey was telling people not to go into the store because the employees would call the police on them, as they reportedly did for Bailey.

According to the affidavit, deputies eventually found Bailey near Bryce Canyon Motel. Bailey reportedly attempted to run away from them before the deputies were able to take him into custody again.

Bailey has been booked back into the Garfield County Jail on five new charges, including: