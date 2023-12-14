SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A southern Utah man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly admitted to investigators that he tried to kill his wife two years ago to ease her suffering from terminal cancer.

DeWayne McCulla, 45, of Hurricane, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, court documents filed in Washington County show. It’s unclear why the charges are being filed now when the incident allegedly took place in 2021.

According to an affidavit, relatives reported to police that McCulla tried to choke his wife on Dec. 20, 2021 while she was in hospice. The woman has since died.

Six witnesses told investigators they saw McCulla choke his wife in an attempt to ease her suffering. They pulled him off after they saw the woman gasping for air.

In an interview with police, McCulla admitted to placing his hands on his wife’s neck to make her passing quicker. He told investigators that he would do it again “because he loved his wife,” the affidavit states.

If convicted of the first-degree attempted murder charge, he could face up to life in prison.



Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately