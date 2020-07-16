Southern Utah hospital to drop ‘Dixie’ from name

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dixie Regional Medical Center will be no more. The southern Utah hospital will be renamed, Intermountain Healthcare officials announced Thursday.

Officials from Intermountain Healthcare say that Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center will be renamed Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. The change will be effective January 1, 2021.

Intermountain officials are expected to a make a formal announcement at 3 p.m. and answer questions about the changes.

This move comes as other state institutions grapple with the name “Dixie” and its connotation to the Confederacy and slavery. Dixie State University which is also located in St. George has rebuffed calls to change its name in the past, announced it will also consider a name change.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.