VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) — Four people were injured in a head-on collision after one driver fell asleep behind the wheel in Washington County early Tuesday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash happened SR-9 at milepost 19 near Virgin. Around 7:30 a.m., Roden said the driver of a Ford F-150 fell asleep behind the wheel and began drifting into oncoming traffic.

Aftermath of a crash in Virgin, Utah where a driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted into oncoming traffic, injuring four (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol) Aftermath of a crash in Virgin, Utah where a driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted into oncoming traffic, injuring four (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The F150 collided with a Nissan SUV carrying four passengers. Roden said all four were taken to the hospital.

Three of the passengers were considered to be in “bravo condition,” according to Roden. The Department of Transportation defines bravo condition in Utah as a “non-incapacitating injury” such as bruises, bloody noses, or lacerations. The fourth passenger, an adult woman, was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It has not been reported if the driver of the F-150 suffered any injuries.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released to the public.

Roden told ABC4 SR-9 was closed in both directions and is expected to be reopened by noon on Tuesday. Traffic is encouraged to take a detour if possible.