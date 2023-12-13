TOQUERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 5-year-old girl in Southern Utah died days after she was found unresponsive while she was taking a bath on Monday morning, Dec. 12.

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said deputies responded to a home in Toquerville around 11:30 a.m. First responders immediately provided life-saving measures for the girl until medical personnel could arrive.

The girl, who has not been identified, was taken to St. George Regional Hospital and later life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition. Brooksby said despite the tireless efforts of medical staff, the girl passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.

Brooksby said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an active investigation into the girl’s death, which he said is standard with all unexpected child deaths.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our dedicated team of detectives is working diligently to gather all relevant information and establish the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event,” said Brooksby. In his statement, he thanked the LaVerkin Police Department, his deputies and the Hurricane Valley Fire Department for their swift response and action.

“At this difficult time, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the little girl,” said Brooksby. “We understand the immense pain they are going through, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. We kindly request that their privacy be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”