Southeast Utah Health Department eases restrictions for camping, overnight lodging

EMERY COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Southeast Utah Health Department issued an amended public health order Thursday.

The amended order lifted restrictions for camping and overnight lodging for Carbon and Emery counties. Health officials say social distancing should still be practiced, and no camps should consist of more than 10 people unless they are all in the same immediate family.

In Grand County, overnight lodging and camping are still restricted to essential visitors and county residents. Green River, Utah residents may now also camp in Grand County.

RELATED: Utah governor backs reopening national parks, advocates call the decision irresponsible

The department also gave guidance for opening public exercise pools in all three counties. Pools used exclusively for purposes of exercise may open. Face coverings are required, except while swimming. Locker rooms and showers will be closed.

A cleansing shower is required at home before entering the facility. Social distancing measures will be in place. There must be one person per lane while swimming and 10 feet between individuals in a group exercise environment.

Public health officials say due to Grand County’s unique status as a gateway community and popular destination, the health department and local officials are working on a plan very specific to the county.

LATEST POSTS: