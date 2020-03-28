Southeast Utah Health Department announces first COVID-19 case in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus in the area. Health officials believe the spread of disease was likely through contact with individuals from outside of Utah.

The patient was only identified as female Grand County resident between the ages of 25 and 45.

Bradon Bradford, SEUHD Health Officer stated, “This may be our first confirmed case, but we do not assume it is our only case. We would like to remind the community that we need to act and go through our days as if we already have the virus moving through our community. By behaving this way, we limit our exposure to others, thus decreasing the chance for community spread of disease.”

The health department is working with the woman to identify people and places that were potentially exposed. The patient and her known contacts have been asked to remain isolated at home and will remain under active monitoring until at least 14 days from symptom onset and resolution of symptoms.

Public health officials stress that those who believe they have COVID-19-like symptoms should stay home from work, school and avoid all public places. Those that may need medical attention should call their healthcare provider before seeking care in person.

The Southeast Utah Health Department serves Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.