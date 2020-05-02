Some ramps to Lake Powell open to all boaters next week

LAKE POWELL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources want to remind people that Lake Powell is not open to all boaters just yet.

Only those currently enrolled in the Arizona or Utah local boater program will be permitted to launch –and only at the Wahweap boat ramp this weekend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (the ramp will only be open in the daytime).

Details about the program and enrollment guidance can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/invasivespecies/ and https://www.nps.gov/glca/april2020-wahweap-ramp-faq.htm

In one week, however, more ramps will open and all boats will be welcome for day use.

Beginning May 8, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell main launch ramp at Bullfrog will be open to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lake Powell Wahweap launch ramp will be open to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restrooms at the Bullfrog and Wahweap launch ramps will be open.

Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Bullfrog public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

The Lake Powell Wahweap main launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing launch ramp will be open to all boats Friday, Saturday, Sunday for day use only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Follow the CDC’s “Do’s and Don’ts’ when recreating:

