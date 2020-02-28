Social media accounts of runaway teens have been inactive, police say

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Cedar City Police Department and investigators with the Iron County Attorney’s Office are investigating the disappearance of two teenagers. Police said the teens have not contacted their families in a week and their social media accounts have been inactive.

On February 18, Cedar City police were notified about two runaway teenagers: 15-year-old Larry Dean Cooke JR. and 16-year-old Asia Marie Loomer-James.

Initial information was given that the teens might be leaving the state and possibly with Asia’s biological mother.

The initial officer on the scene was given a description of the teenagers who were possibly with a woman traveling in a smaller red car. The officer at the scene had dispatchers broadcast an attempt to locate (ATL).

Investigators eventually learned that Asia’s biological mother was in Oklahoma, so an officer in the Oklahoma jurisdiction contacted Asia’s mother at home and searched for the teens without success.

Investigators have received information the teens might be in Montana, Oklahoma, Las Vegas-Nevada, or California.

Police said Asia’s biological mother denied ever taking the teens, and they said there is no direct evidence to support that she did.

There is some concern because the teens are “young and out on their own.”

The teenagers are listed on the National Crime Information Center and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Now police are asking for the public’s help. If you see the teens, you’re asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at (435) 586-2956 and reference case # C20-00580.

