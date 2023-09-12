IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Brian Head Resort, a Southern Utah ski and snowboard destination, received its first snow of the season today, Sept. 12, while summer operations are still in swing.

Brian Head Resort reported a mixture of snow and sleet today as temperatures are beginning to drop. Because of its base elevation of 9,600 feet, Brian Head says it’s often one of the first resorts to receive snow.

As many ski resorts do, the location is currently running summer activities every day of the week until Sept. 24. Some summer activities include mountain biking, hiking, bungee trampolines, and disc golf, according to the site.

Utah’s first snow of the 2023-2024 season arrived in the Cottonwood Canyons last week on Sept. 4. Snowbird Ski Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort both reported snow at about 10-11,000 feet that Labor Day morning.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City also shared images from UDOT cameras posted at Bald Mountain in the Uintah Mountains.

While the snow is exciting for winter sports lovers and a bad omen for summer enthusiasts, there still isn’t enough snow for ski resorts across Utah to start pushing up opening dates. The occasional snow is also not likely to hit the valley quite yet.

While not all resorts have announced their opening winter dates, it appears Brian Head is opening first on Nov. 10, according to Ski Utah.