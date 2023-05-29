ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4) — A small plane had crash-landed near Enterprise Reservoir in Southern Utah during the afternoon on Sunday, May 29, about a mile east of Flat Top Mountain.

Upon their arrival at the scene, crews with Enterprise Fire and Washington County Deputies say that the pilot had already freed himself from the plane’s wreckage and reportedly denied any medical treatment. Officials say that he had not sustained any apparent injuries.

According to Enterprise Fire & Rescue, the flight had originated from a private airstrip approximately three miles from the crash site.

Officials report that the plane crashed upside down while attempting to gain altitude and catching a downdraft. The crash left no fluid leaks or fires to cause danger to the public.

There were no other passengers on the plane and the pilot left in a private vehicle prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

The reason why it occurred is not currently known, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.