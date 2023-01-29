Christopher Lunt and his fiancé Hayley Pendleton. Lunt passed away after drowning in the Meadow Hot Springs. (Courtesy of Hayley Pendleton)

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were called to Meadow Hot Pots after 29-year-old Christopher Lunt was found unresponsive. He reportedly had been underwater in the hot spring for several minutes and “life-saving efforts were underway” before police officers arrived, the statement said.

Lunt was transported to Fillmore Hospital where they attempted to revive him, however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials say this appears to be an accidental drowning.

Lunt recently announced his engagement to Hayley Pendleton last month and planned to have their wedding in May, according to Pendleton.

Pendleton described Lunt as selfless, patient and kind. “He was thoughtful and kind and everything a man should be,” Pendleton said. “He was a good man who respected others and served others in need no matter how busy he was.”

Lunt was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “He loves his Heavenly Father. I know he is with Him,” Pendleton said.

The Meadow Hot Springs, located south of Fillmore, has waters over 20 feet deep and is roughly 100 degrees Fahrenheit. It is on private land but is open to the public.

Lunt was a 2019 graduate from Southern Utah University who enjoyed scuba diving, camping, and video games. His family is arranging a funeral this weekend in Salt Lake City.

“I do want to say that I love Chris will my whole heart,” Pendleton said. “His family and friends meant everything to him.”